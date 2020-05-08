Another Wind Advisory with rain, storms likely

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday will be a bit bumpy in several ways. A strong cold front will come barreling through late in the day, bringing rain showers and some thunderstorms to just about all of Alabama from the late morning into the evening.
The best chance of rain and a few storms will be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. for central and southern Alabama. However, some showers are certainly possible before 2 p.m. north of U.S. 80.
The afternoon and early evening hours are also when a strong to possibly severe storm is possible west of I-65. The closer you are to the Mississippi state line, the higher your chance of seeing a damaging wind gust with today’s storms.
The severe risk is “Very Low” to “Low” and locations east of I-65 will likely not see any sort of strong to severe thunderstorm activity.
Another aspect of Friday’s forecast will be the windy conditions -- again. A Wind Advisory is in effect for a majority of the region from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. in anticipation of sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts upwards of 40 mph.
Even counties that aren’t technically in the advisory will see strong wind gusts at times this afternoon and evening.
Once the rain ends and the wind dies down late this evening, much colder air will pour in from the north. We will likely approach record low territory both Saturday morning and Sunday morning with lows around 44° each day.
The records are 44° for May 9th and 43° for May 10th. It’ll be close!
The afternoons will be gorgeous for Mother’s Day weekend, though, with highs near 70 degrees Saturday and in the upper 70s for Sunday. Each day will feature filtered sunshine as some upper-level clouds spill north from the Gulf of Mexico.
Looking ahead to next week it still looks likely that temperatures head back into the 80s and possibly the 90s by the middle of the week! The heat will return, folks!
