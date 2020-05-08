Cold mornings, comfortable afternoons for Mother’s Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder air has moved in behind Friday’s cold front! Saturday morning is starting off chilly in the mid 40s. The record low is 44° (set in 1992), so it’s possible we’re tying or breaking that record!
We won’t warm up much Saturday afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 60s for some, the lower 70s for others. That’s 10 - 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year!
Sunday morning will also feature near-record low temperatures. The record for May 10th is 43°, set in 1906, and we’re expecting mid 40s once again.
Then, Mother’s Day will be gorgeous! Highs will be pleasant in the middle and upper 70s, and skies will be mostly sunny.
Enjoy this cooler weather while it’s here - temperatures will return to the 80s and 90s next week!
