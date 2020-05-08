Enterprise police asks for help in search for missing woman

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police say Nichole Pepaj, 32, of California, was last seen Thursday between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Police say she was camping at Bama Jam Farms and was last seen in the camp ground area.
Pepaj is described as being 5’11” and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Pepaj was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, gray or white jogging pants, and green/yellow sandals.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division asks that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pepaj call police at (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at the Enterprise police website.
