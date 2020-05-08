Identities, location of suspects wanted in connection to March theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location the two suspects wanted for a theft of property investigation.
Police say the incident happened on March 19 at a Montgomery retail store. The two suspects entered the business and allegedly stole assorted merchandise and exited the store without first paying for the merchandise.
If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspects, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
You may also use CrimeStoppers 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward up to $5,000.
