4 minors charged with rash of Covington County car burglaries

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Days after officials in Andalusia, Opp, and Covington County formed a task force to find the suspects responsible for more than 50 vehicle break-ins, four arrests have been made.
The Andalusia Police Department says four juveniles have been arrested after the task-force brought together the resources of APD, the Opp Police Department, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to solve 53 car burglaries since April 1.
The suspects’ names are not being released because of their ages. They’re being held at a juvenile detention facility in Dothan.
“This is still an ongoing investigation," Chief Paul Hudson said. “We do expect more arrests to be made.”
Hudson said the Opp Police Department also has made arrests related to recent car burglaries there, but not details on those arrests were immediately available.
