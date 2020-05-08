Montgomery curfew remains in place despite state’s relaxed order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed held a news conference Friday morning to talk about new COVID-19 testing sites for Montgomery and Lowndes counties.
While he was joining other officials at the Montgomery Primary Healthcare Center on Mobile Highway, Gov. Kay Ivey was holding a simultaneous news conference across town at the Capitol.
Ivey confirmed she will loosen restrictions on her Safer-At-Home order to allow for gatherings and more business openings. After his event, Reed was asked about the governor’s announcement.
“No, I have not heard that news until now,” Reed reacted. “So, you know, we will evaluate it. I think it’s something that we want to make sure we’re in compliance with the Department of Public Health. And the governor feels that that is in compliance, then we will look at those qualifications that she set out, and we will make our decision about how we go about that as municipality from there.”
Reed stressed that he’s aware everyone wants to get back to work, but added, "we just want to make sure that we don’t do that prematurely, and we don’t put the public at risk while doing those things.
As for the “indefinite” curfew the Reed has order? It’s still in place.
“One of the things right now is the curfew will be in effect until we feel like we’re starting to see some decline in our case numbers,” Reed said." “Until we start seeing some of those numbers change, even regardless of the information I was just presented with just now, we’re going to keep that in place because we don’t want people letting their guard down.”
The new testing sites Reed was announcing Friday were made possible through collaboration between Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Assurance Labs, HSI and the City of Montgomery. Hyundai donated 5,000 test kits.
Testing will begin in west Montgomery at the Montgomery Primary Health Care Center and in Hayneville at the Hayneville Family Health Center.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.