MPD makes arrest in Wednesday theft investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in an theft investigation.
Christopher Oliver, 43, is charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree receiving stolen property stemming from a Wednesday night incident in the 1200 block of Coliseum Boulevard.
Police say during the investigation, video surveillance was discovered identifying Oliver as a suspect.
Oliver was in possession of the stolen property at the time of his arrest Thursday, according to police.
Due to recent thefts, police ask individuals who believe that they are victims of a storage theft to please call 334-625-2832.
