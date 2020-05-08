Prattville man discovers new talent, sews hundreds of masks

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - By now you’ve seen more and more people wear masks in public. It’s all part of the new pandemic world we live in. There’s a chance some of the masks were homemade by a man in Prattville.
On the second floor of a home in Prattville, Larry McCullough goes to work cutting his three-layered cotton fabric and sewing the material into homemade masks. Welcome to McCullough’s world of sacrifice so others can protect themselves from the virus.
“It’s usually eight to 10 hours, sometimes more. My mother-in-law got me started," said McCullough.
McCollough is meticulous. Remembering the carpenter’s rule of “measure twice, cut once.” McCullough’s focus is like a laser. Methodical. Careful. One every 15 minutes, stitched to perfection.
“I never had any idea it would take off like it has,” he admitted.
Bob Sproull picked up one not long ago.
“You know, to do something like that for the entire public is crazy. I am amazed,” said Sproull.
“It’s worked out pretty good,” said McCullough.
So good, in fact, he’s made 400 and counting and doesn’t charge a dime.
“It’s something I can do as small as it is,” McCullough said.
Free to anyone to pick up in the basket on his mailbox or on the front porch.
“Just goes to show you we’re not always in control,” said McCullough.
Larry McCullough had no idea he had a talent for sewing until recently, quite a contrast from someone who spent 40 years as a lineman for Alabama Power.
“I think there are more men than we think out there doing this kind of stuff,” McCullough said.
Threading a new gift in the service of others, a gift in the face of a pandemic.
McCullough says he doubts he’ll quit making masks once the pandemic ends. While free, he does accept donations to help pay for the materials. You can email vicki@vickimccullough.com to contact him.
