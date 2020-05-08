Salons, other services allowed to reopen Monday with restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday close contact service providers would be allowed to reopen Monday with restrictions.
According to the state, close contact service providers are businesses like barber shops, hair and nail salons, and tattoo services.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has released guidelines for those businesses. Along with the safer at home order mandates and the guidelines for safeguarding all businesses, the state is recommending the following:
Hand Hygiene and disinfection:
· Handwashing, which is the preferred method of hand washing, should be done as frequently as possible. Hands should be washed after eating, smoking, using the restroom, before and after servicing clients and anytime personal protective equipment is removed.
· Hand sanitizer should also be available for all clients. Clients receiving nail services should wash or use hand sanitizer prior to nail service.
· Door handles, restrooms, service stations, and displays should be frequently disinfected.
· Service providers should consider barrier methods on client chairs and tables that can be laundered or properly disposed of after each client.
Use of PPE:
· Service providers should wear a clean smock for each client and should launder smocks daily. Smocks should be changed before leaving the shop or salon each day. The use of disposable gowns may be considered and should be disposed of each day in a closed container.
· Clients should be draped with clean capes for hair or barber services. Each client must also use clean protective neck strips for each client. Capes should be laundered daily or providers may use disposable gowns and dispose of the gowns properly.
Customer interactions:
· All services should be scheduled with adequate time in between appointments to give enough time to properly clean and disinfect. Online scheduling should be considered to avoid paper cards.
· Service providers and clients should be scanned for temperature readings. Any service provider or client with a temperature at or above 100.4 should be sent home or services rescheduled. Clients should also be asked prior to service if they have been sick or exposed to someone who is sick.
· Services should not be offered to or given by anyone who is sick or exhibiting signs of illness.
· Clients should be asked to wait outside or in their vehicles until they are called for their appointment with appointment staggered to avoid multiple people in a waiting area.
· While cashless payment systems are preferred, if Point of Sale (POS) equipment is used it must be disinfected between each client. If the exchange of cash is unavoidable, service providers must wash hands after each transaction.
Social distancing:
· Service tables and chairs should be spaced to allow six feet between clients or persons who are accompanying a client.
· Break rooms should be temporarily closed for congregating.
Items not allowed:
· Coffee or water stations
· Magazines, books, newspapers or other publications
· Candy dishes
· Product testers/samples
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.