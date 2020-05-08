State superintendent offers guidance on graduations under relaxed order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey is offering guidance as it relates to graduation ceremonies.
This comes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced loosened restrictions on gatherings.
“As I read the order, graduation ceremonies are allowed beginning Monday, May 11, 2020 with unlimited attendees so long as the ceremonies are held in compliance with the order,” said Mackey in a statement.
Mackey said ceremonies must be held in a venue that will allow for six feet social distancing guidelines to be followed. However, he says people from the same household do not have to socially distance from one another at these events.
The state superintendent also issued these guidelines as well to help slow the spread of the coronavirus:
- Minimizing travel outside the home, especially if sick
- Wearing face coverings around people from other households when it is necessary to leave the home
- Washing hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces
- Refraining from touching one’s face
- Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of one’s elbow
- Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released detailed guidelines for how worship services could be conducted with social distancing. Under the loosened guidelines, worship services can also resume. The Alabama Department of Public Health released detailed guidelines for how worship services could be conducted with social distancing.
Even though graduation ceremonies are not worship services, the state superintendent says they are essentially in the same category.
Mackey says graduations are coordinated at the local level and individual school districts will provide further guidance as it pertains to specific districts/schools and all related questions should be directed to the local districts/schools.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.