Worship services allowed to resume Monday under certain guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, worship services, weddings, and funerals in Alabama will no longer be limited to fewer than 10 people, but the state has a list of guidelines for places of worship to follow.
During a news conference Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced the state would relax restrictions on gatherings and businesses starting Monday. The 10-person limit will be lifted, but people are still required to maintain 6 feet of distance.
Despite the loosening of restrictions, Harris said it’s still a good idea for churches to continue streaming services online. People 65 and older and those who are especially at risk are strongly encouraged to watch or participate remotely.
Places of worship should also designate an area inside the facility that is reserved for the at-risk population or offer a service only for the at-risk population.
Harris also reminded everyone that the biggest single outbreak in the state was associated with a church event before health orders were put into place. He said that single church event was directly or indirectly responsible for a couple hundred cases of COVID-19 and almost 50 deaths.
“We certainly want people to get back to their normal worship as soon as possible, and yet please remember to try to make it as safe as possible for those people who are at risk," Harris said Friday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health released a list of minimum recommended health practices for all places of worship. These recommendations apply to funeral services, burials and weddings:
