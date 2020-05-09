Alabama Senate approves Montgomery property tax referendum; moves to House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate passed a bill Saturday that would allow the people to vote on a Montgomery County property tax increase for education. It now moves back to the Alabama House for the approval of an amendment proposed by Sen. Will Barfoot.
If the measure passes, it will go to Montgomery County voters for final approval.
The bill would increase the ad valorem tax on all taxable property in Montgomery County except the town limits of Pike Road.
The proposed increase would result in an additional $33 million in revenue each year for Montgomery Public Schools and would mean the average family would pay $12.75 more per month in property taxes, according to Montgomery Public Schools.
Rep. Kirk Hatcher hopes it is put on the ballot in November, but he said the decision is up to MPS.
The measure faced an upward battle earlier this week in the Alabama House. Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Pike Road, decided not to contest the bill after an amendment was added to push back the collection of the tax to Oct. 1, 2022. MPS would receive the money in 2023.
Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, proposed an amendment to sunset the 6 mills that would go toward capital improvements in public schools.
The Alabama House meets at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In February, the Montgomery County Commission voted in favor of sending the proposed tax increase to state lawmakers.
In March, the Montgomery County Board of Education decided to hire lobbyists in hopes of moving forward with an election.
