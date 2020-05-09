Cooler air sticks around for a few more days!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a comfortably cool afternoon it is! Highs are in the upper 60s for some and the lower 70s for others. That’s 10 - 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year!
Tonight will be chilly yet again with near-record low temperatures. The record low for tomorrow morning is 43°, set in 1906, and we’re expecting mid 40s once again in central Alabama.
Then, Mother’s Day will be gorgeous! Highs will be a bit warmer than today in the middle and upper 70s, and skies will be mostly sunny.
Enjoy this cooler weather while it’s here - temperatures will return to the 80s and 90s next week!
After yesterday’s rain, we’ll now stay mostly dry over the next 7 days.
