Jemison man dies in single-vehicle crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Jemison man is dead following an early-morning crash.
ALEA Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says Allen C. Jiles, 66, died in a single-vehicle crash that happened approximately 3 miles south of Jemison this morning.
According to Carswell, Jiles’s Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and struck a ditch on Alabama 145 near mile marker 7. Jiles was not wearing a seat belt, Carswell reports, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened at 5 a.m.
