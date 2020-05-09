Jemison man dies in single-vehicle crash

Jemison man dies in single-vehicle crash
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | May 9, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 12:17 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Jemison man is dead following an early-morning crash.

ALEA Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says Allen C. Jiles, 66, died in a single-vehicle crash that happened approximately 3 miles south of Jemison this morning.

According to Carswell, Jiles’s Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and struck a ditch on Alabama 145 near mile marker 7. Jiles was not wearing a seat belt, Carswell reports, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at 5 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.