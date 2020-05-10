Greenville’s Marlon Davidson readying for NFL

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - From making big plays on the high school gridiron, to taking down some of the country’s best quarterbacks, Marlon Davidson has always been destined for greatness.
But even after being drafted to the Atlanta Falcons back in April, Marlon is still Marlon.
“I’m just being who I am, who I was raised to be. The kid from Crenshaw Road - I’m always gonna be that, nobody can ever steal my joy. It’s just who I am,” said Davidson.
The defensive end now spends his time preparing for the NFL, as rookie minicamps have gotten underway. Even though COVID-19 has changed the way these camps are operating, Davidson still finds a way to be positive through the process.
"It's totally different than you ever thought it would be," he said. "There's a lot of people chiming in doing different things, and you're just sitting there in front of a camera just stuck. It's totally different, but you get through it. It's just the lifestyle we live now, and you have to make the best of your opportunities."
While many dream of the moment they become an NFL football player, Davidson's goals are bigger than just "making it." He hopes to inspire his hometown.
"Man it just feels good. I can bring the city out whenever I want to!" he said with a laugh. "Just being able to put on for my family and just showing them that a kid from Braggz Hill, Alabama did make it, and not just making it, but sustaining in the league and being a role model for kids and really just keeping your household name alive."
While he is moving to the next chapter of his career, he’s not moving far, and Davidson says he’s ready to bring his small town Greenville roots to Atlanta.
"That's just me - I'm gonna talk, I'm gonna laugh, I'm gonna smile, I'm gonna joke. I'm gonna be the person I need to be on the field whenever they want me to," he said. "The Falcons feel like a brotherhood to me, which they are. It feels like Auburn all over again, and I feel like it's the best position I could have ever been in. It's close to home, and it's just a great team."
Davidson and the Falcons will open the season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13.
