Temperatures below normal for the next few days, above average by end of week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you like the cooler weather, it will stick around for a little while longer! Saturday’s highs were over 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, and although it won’t stay that cool, temperatures in the 70s will last for a few more days. Enjoy it, because the heat returns with a vengeance very soon...
After a chilly start to our Mother’s Day, the afternoon is shaping up to be gorgeous. Highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday in the middle and upper 70s, and skies are mostly sunny.
Enjoy this cooler weather while it’s here - temperatures will return to the 80s and 90s by the end of the week! Temperatures are normally in the low and mid 80s this time of year, so we’ll bounce from cooler than average temperatures at the beginning of the week to warmer than average temps by the end.
We’ll stay mostly dry over the next 7 days.
