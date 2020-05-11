Ala. Hospital Association president worried COVID-19 will escalate as businesses reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With additional businesses opening up, some people are taking more chances, and health experts are concerned.
Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said he is very worried as more businesses reopen, the threat from coronavirus could escalate.
He expects we could see a plateau then another wave in the fall. He says the severity of that second wave is in our hands.
“That’s really around social distancing,” Williamson said. “It’s six feet and it’s not just six feet in front of you, it’s six feet behind you.”
Williamson advises people wear masks in public, not only to prevent transmission of the virus, but also to show respect to others.
“It really is in our hands to control how big this pandemic may be,” he said. “And beyond that, it’s finally in our hands to determine whether we’re going to have the things in the fall like SEC football that all of us look forward to.”
Williamson says if we have a major second outbreak, we will face the same challenges that we did back in March.
He says we must all make changes to slow the spread of the virus.
