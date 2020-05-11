Alabama businesses welcome back customers amid pandemic

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Never before has the ringing of cash registers sounded so pleasant for business owners across the state.
Monday was Day One of what you might call the ‘soft opening’ for many shops under Gov, Kay Ivey’s new order to reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angel Adams was more than willing to answer the phone at Family Cuts in Prattville, one phone call after another.
“Thank you for calling Family Cuts. May I help you?” Adams said speaking into the telephone.
The first customer of the day? Glenn Easter.
“It’s very nice. You miss the social interaction,” Easter explained.
Life is different now at Family Cuts. New shower curtains serve as partitions between chairs, hairstylists are wearing masks, and the staff will be more aggressive with their wipe downs.
“I have three cases of the hand sanitizers,” said owner Penny Woods.
The same routine is happening at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Cafe down the road. You’ll find blue pieces of tape on the floor marking the distance of six feet.
“We had to make arrangements because we work a cafeteria style line," Gregg said. “We had to move tables out. We will have gloves, sanitizers.”
At least one local gym reopened for the first time, as well, muscling its way through a strange pandemic.
“The team is happy to be back at work. Members happy to be back working out," said Club 4 Fitness Regional Manager Cory Norris. “We’ve been preparing over the last few weeks with the CDC guidelines with the new opening.”
Open for business never sounded so good for those who were beginning to wonder if they would survive. Woods says she was getting close to that benchmark. The coronavirus hit close to home for Woods over the weekend, who said one of her clients had to cancel her appointment this week after learning she had tested positive for the virus.
”Had we been closed much longer it might’ve been a question would I have come back," Woods admitted.
Now they’re all back and turning the page to a new beginning.
Woods says Family Cuts averaged around 500 customers per week before the pandemic. On Monday, her team saw more than 100 customers. They feel good moving forward.
