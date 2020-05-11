Alabama tops 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It took 59 days, just shy of two months, for Alabama to reach 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The milestone happened Monday, the same day Gov. Kay Ivey’s order to loosen restrictions on gatherings and business reopenings took effect.
In those 59 days, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been approximately 130,000 tests given to determine if residents have the respiratory illness.
More than 1,250 have been hospitalized since the state’s first case and a total of 401 people have died of the disease, the health department has confirmed.
ADPH says 37 percent of those hospitalized are treated in the ICU and 60 percent of those patients are on a ventilator. About 20 percent of those who test positive are health care providers and long term care workers.
Baptist Health is treating 62 COVID-19 patients at its three Montgomery area facilities, the most reported to date. Thirty-eight have been admitted Baptist South. On Friday, Baptist confirmed the majority of its patients are on ventilators but still have adequate supply.
They are at surge capacity, which they expected in early May, per projections. Baptist notes its current capacity is challenging but thanks to prior planning, they are better able to manage this increase in COVID-19 patients.
Alabama was one of the last states without a confirmed case of COVID-19, but that changed by mid-March and the cases and deaths have been climbing ever since.
March 13
A Montgomery County resident who traveled outside the state returned and, after not feeling, was tested for COVID-19. The results came back positive on March 13, marking the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Alabama. That person was hospitalized but later released.
Gov. Kay Ivey declares a state of emergency.
By the end of the day, there were six confirmed cases across the state.
March 19
The state gets more aggressive with its efforts to combat COVID-19. Gov. Kay Ivey, along with the Alabama Department of Public Health, issued a health order that puts statewide restrictions on restaurants, hospital visitors, day cares, beaches and more.
Preschools and childcare centers are also ordered to close.
By the end of the day, there are 78 confirmed cases across the state.
March 25
Twelve days passed from the time Alabama reported its first confirmed case to that of a death as a result of COVID-19. The victim was a Jackson County resident.
By the end of this day, the state had confirmed 386 cases of COVID-19.
March 26
Ivey says the state’s public school students will not return to their classrooms for the 2020 academic year.
The state is now dealing with at least 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
March 28
Gov. Kay Ivey orders several types of “nonessential” businesses to be closed until April 17 as the state expands its efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the end of this day more than 600 people have tested positive and at least three people have died.
April 3 and 4
By this point, more than 30 states have issued stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of the respiratory virus. Gov. Ivey, under pressure for resisting such a move, follows suit with an order that went into effect the day after her announcement.
“I want to get straight to the point,” Ivey said while opening a news conference on the crisis. “Effective tomorrow [Saturday] at 5 p.m. I am mandating a stay at home order for the entire state.”
The order was to be in effect through at least April 30.
Now three weeks into the state’s pandemic fight, there are 1,454 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.
April 17
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and the Alabama Small Business Commission’s Emergency Task Force, a subcommittee of business leaders and members of the Alabama Legislature, announce their recommendations to the governor on how to reopen the state’s economy.
Ivey responds with thanks and says she will share the recommendations with her Coronavirus Task Force, but says reopening economy won’t be a quick or simple process.
“We will need to see declining cases, and stronger testing, over at least 14-days to make certain we don’t see a return in the spike up of the infection,” Ivey said about what is essential.
April 28
Gov. Ivey adopts a safer-at-home order to reopen the state’s economy in phases.
May 8
Ivey’s safer-at-home order is relaxed to allow groups of 10 or more people, as well as eases restrictions on many businesses, allowing them to reopen.
May 11
Ivey’s safer-at-home order goes into effect the same day as the state records its 10,000th case and 400th death.
