ALEA: Clanton man dead after single-vehicle crash

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Clanton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says James Coodey, 60, was killed when the 2004 Ford F-150 he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree. Coodey was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Chilton County Road 2 at the intersection of Chilton Road 73, approximately four miles south of Montevallo.
No other information about the crash has been released.
