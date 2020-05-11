ALEA: Clanton man dead after single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Clanton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff | May 11, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:49 AM

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Clanton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Senior Trooper Michael Carswell says James Coodey, 60, was killed when the 2004 Ford F-150 he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree. Coodey was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Chilton County Road 2 at the intersection of Chilton Road 73, approximately four miles south of Montevallo.

No other information about the crash has been released.

