Ciner Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Ciner Resources LP (CINR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $6.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.
The trona ore mining company posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period.
Ciner Resources shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.82, a drop of 51% in the last 12 months.
