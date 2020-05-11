Citizens in Montgomery thrilled after many businesses reopen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery was buzzing Monday. It was the first day in over a month several businesses were able to invite customers inside of their facilities, and Alabamians were eager to venture out.
On March 28 Governor Kay Ivey ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama. On April 4 a stay-at-home order went into effect, sheltering Alabamians inside of their homes. The stay-at-home order was lifted April 30, and a new safer-at-home order went into effect May 1.
Under the most recent amended safer at home order that went into effect May 11, businesses like restaurants, salons, and gyms can welcome customers inside. Businesses must maintain social distancing of customers and tables have to be six feet apart. Sanitation procedures must also be in place.
The “partial reopening” has proven to be exciting for many citizens in Montgomery.
After many weeks without access to a gym people were eager to be able to exercise again.
“My job is a surgeon, and that’s kind of a stressful job,” said Eddie Warren, a 15-year member of Metro Fitness. “Coming to the gym is my stress relief so it’s good for me and my health, it’s also good for my patients. I go to work and I’m more at ease and more relaxed, so it’s a good thing overall for me to get back into the gym and get my exercise routine back again.”
Restaurants that chose to open their doors were flooded with customers. Many of them were excited to be able to dine-in at some of their favorite restaurants.
“It was really hard not being able to go out and eat,” said Olivia Walker, a Chappy’s Deli customer. “We did a lot of curbside pick-ups and stuff, but actually being in the restaurant is exciting.”
“It is great to finally get out here and eat with my family,” said Chappy’s Deli customer Wayne Sanford. “I’m so tired of sitting at home looking at the walls. So this is great.”
“It feels amazing,” said Sommer’s Place customer Susan Edwards. “We’re trying to support the locals and get back out here, and [we] feel comfortable with doing it and I think they’ve got it going on today.”
More retail stores opened up at the Shoppes at Eastchase that brought crowds of people to some areas.
“It feels good to be out. The air is fresh, the weather’s nice, so yes it’s been a wonderful experience,” said Myree Pugh an Eastchase shopper. “This particular store [Marshall’s] is practicing the social distancing rules. They have arrows for you to walk certain ways so no one walks into each other so that has been nice.”
“I’ve exercised a lot outdoors and things like that that made me not feel so confined but I’m a teacher and I’ve been teaching from home so yes it’s been nice to get out today,” said Eastchase Shopper Sheris Sherlin.
Some people like Judy Hollon have been longing to get back to the salon and Monday was their first time back in many weeks.
“Oh this is wonderful. I have been waiting and waiting and hoping that they would finally open up beauty shops,” said Hollon, a regular customer at Hair Etc. “I have had a very hard time because I’m disabled and I’m not able to wash my hair myself. So I’m glad I can finally get to a beauty shop and put my head back in a sink and get it clean.”
The capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines procedures under the current order are in effect until 5 p.m. May 22. The order says prior to 5 p.m. on May 22 a determination will be made whether or not to extend the current order or relax it.
