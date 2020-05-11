Coronavirus task force members have different views on reopening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the coronavirus task force are not all on the same page about businesses reopening Monday.
Gov. Kay Ivey expanded the health order allowing places like restaurants, gyms, and hair salons to get back to work following detailed guidelines.
“It scares me," said Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro. “It seriously scares me because we haven’t done enough testing."
Singleton said there are not enough restrictions on businesses. He believes some employees don’t feel safe enough to work.
“The employees don’t get any kind of say because if you don’t go to work you don’t get a paycheck," he said. “I know in my district there were some manufacturers that did not shut down and had five COVID-19 cases.”
On the other hand Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Huntsville, said the state is moving in the right direction. But he said businesses need to follow the correct guidelines.
“If people would just stop and just use common sense and go out based upon their family’s needs, their medical history, their conditions, then I think it will work," he said. "I really do.”
The governor said there could be an update this week. The governor’s order remains in effect until May 22.
