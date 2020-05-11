4 injured in Montgomery shooting Monday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were injured in a Montgomery shooting Monday evening.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. officers and fire medics responded to the area of Rosa Parks Avenue at Courtland Drive in reference to someone shot. Once there, they made contact with a man who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
MPD said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Three other victims were also taken to a hospital by personal vehicle for treatment. One had life-threatening injuries and two had non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.