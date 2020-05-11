Jerry Stiller, comedian and ‘Seinfeld’ actor, dies at 92

The couple went on to appear as a team in dozens of film, stage and television productions. One of them was "After-Play," a 1995 off-Broadway show written by Meara. Stiller joined "Seinfeld" in 1993, and moved on to "King of Queens" when the other Jerry & co. went off the air in 1998. The following year, he appeared in Ben Stiller's spoof on modeling, "Zoolander."