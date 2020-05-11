Man sought in multiple Union Springs burglaries

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs police are searching for man suspected of committing multiple burglaries.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 56-year-old John Spann Jr. is wanted for burglaries at the AG Grocery, the McKenzie Market and the Braswell Wood company.
Spann is 5′7″ and about 135 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Spann, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
CrimeStoppers also has a toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.