2 more ADOC staff members test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Alabama Department of Corrections staff members self-reported positive results for COVID-19 Monday, according to ADOC.
ADOC said one staff member at Kilby Correctional Facility in Mt. Meigs and one staff member at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka have tested positive for COVID-19. ADOC said they self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services has initiated an investigation to determine if any ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members. OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare provider.
There are now 19 self-reported cases of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s employees and contracted staff, 14 of which remain active. ADOC said five staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
ADOC has not confirmed any additional positive cases among inmates. Following a positive inmate test at Hamilton Aged and Infirmed, ADOC said all inmates moved to level-two quarantine have tested negative for COVID-19 and subsequently were placed on level-one quarantine. The entire facility will remain on level-one quarantine until cleared by ADOC’s Office of Health Services.
