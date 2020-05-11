Reopening businesses could trigger increase in COVID-19 cases

Based on information from across the world, there's evidence the virus is mutating to some degree. Those genetic mutations revealed a large percentage of the virus contracted in Alabama is related to the outbreak in New York City. What those mutations could mean for a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the fall is unknown. The only side-by-side comparison is the 1918 Flu Pandemic. While it reported a far deadlier second wave, the information on whether the characteristics of the virus changed is inconclusive.