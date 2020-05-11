Say goodbye to the 70s and cool overnights, folks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The comfortable afternoons and crisp mornings are about to be a thing of the past -- for sure this time. We’ve been spoiled through the first 10 days of May, but things are about to flip big-time.
If the 70s are your thing, make some plans to be outdoors today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid-70s today and upper 70s on Tuesday under mainly sunny skies. It’ll be similar to what we had on Mother’s Day. There will even be a nice light breeze this afternoon to make it feel more like mid-April than mid-May.
High pressure will move off the East Coast later this week, allowing winds to become southerly across all of Alabama by Wednesday. That will allow significantly warmer air to push in.
High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s on Wednesday, the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and the 90s by the upcoming weekend.
With that strong area of high pressure to our east, it will also remain quiet and dry for at least the next 7 days. There are no rain chances of more than 10-20% through next Sunday.
At least.
Fortunately it won’t turn decidedly more humid until the upcoming weekend. That’s when you’ll almost certainly notice an uptick in the stickiness of the air. But this is May in Alabama, right?
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.