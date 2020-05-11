Say goodbye to the 70s and cool overnights, folks

90s and higher humidity are just around the corner

Lee's Sunday evening forecast
By Tyler Sebree | May 11, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 4:09 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The comfortable afternoons and crisp mornings are about to be a thing of the past -- for sure this time. We’ve been spoiled through the first 10 days of May, but things are about to flip big-time.

Highs in the mid-70s under sunny skies will create very high UV index values and medium-high tree and grass pollen values.
Highs in the mid-70s under sunny skies will create very high UV index values and medium-high tree and grass pollen values.

If the 70s are your thing, make some plans to be outdoors today and tomorrow. Highs will reach the mid-70s today and upper 70s on Tuesday under mainly sunny skies. It’ll be similar to what we had on Mother’s Day. There will even be a nice light breeze this afternoon to make it feel more like mid-April than mid-May.

High pressure will move off the East Coast later this week, allowing winds to become southerly across all of Alabama by Wednesday. That will allow significantly warmer air to push in.

The European forecast model's forecast for high temperatures over the next 10 days.
The European forecast model's forecast for high temperatures over the next 10 days.

High temperatures will rise into the mid-80s on Wednesday, the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and the 90s by the upcoming weekend.

With that strong area of high pressure to our east, it will also remain quiet and dry for at least the next 7 days. There are no rain chances of more than 10-20% through next Sunday.

At least.

Total rainfall is likely to be around zero through May 17th.
Total rainfall is likely to be around zero through May 17th.

Fortunately it won’t turn decidedly more humid until the upcoming weekend. That’s when you’ll almost certainly notice an uptick in the stickiness of the air. But this is May in Alabama, right?

