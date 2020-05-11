Some restaurants to welcome visitors back inside, others not ready

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that under the amended safer at home order, restaurants, bars, and breweries can open their dining rooms at a limited capacity.
Restaurant owners are now having to decide whether or not they want to allow customers inside.
Like many restaurants right now, Sommer’s Place is rearranging their dining room tables to be exactly six feet apart. They’ve decided to welcome customers inside on Monday.
“We’re very excited,” said Jessica Conner, owner, and manager of Sommer’s Place. “We’ve been waiting a long time. We have a lot of customers that are very excited that have been telling us every week they can’t wait to come in and sit down and eat again and were happy that we can finally do that.”
Since the pandemic began they have been offering curbside service, delivery, and take-out to customers, but Conner said they miss the personal interaction with their customers.
“We get to see a lot of people on curbside, but we want to see them in here too and want them to feel safe while they’re in here eating, so we’re going to do the best we can to make everybody feel as safe as possible.”
Jubilee Seafood Owner Bud Skinner said they are opening their doors on Wednesday. Skinner said they are waiting until Wednesday to open so they do not run out of inventory. Most of what they serve is fresh fish and they do not want to order too much and run the risk of throwing it away and losing money.
“By Wednesday I know I will have enough product in here to open,” Skinner said “But our supply has not been full. There is a lot of fishermen that haven’t been fishing because the distributors are telling them don’t go fishing because they have no place to put the fish. But by Wednesday we should be good on the product that we need.”
To abide by social distancing guidelines, they have converted their regular dining room seating area into a waiting area. It was too small to accommodate the six-foot table distance. They are now using their private dining rooms as more space to spread out tables.
“This is our answer and like I said because we are lucky enough to have this space and this is what we’re going to try to do and we just hope the customers will take to it,” Skinner said.
Jubilee Seafood has been relying on the revenue they collect from take-out orders to stay in businesses.
“We thought it did really well, we’re proud of what we did,” Skinner said. “We are really astonished on how well the customers came in and said thank you for being here and staying open and providing us with a place to get something to eat.”
Skinner said they are ready to open but know they will have a lot of challenges to face in the coming weeks. He said he can only hope customers will be able to adapt to the new rules.
While some prepare for in-house guests, not all restaurants will be allowing customers inside their dining rooms Monday.
Maryanne Merritt, the owner of Martin’s Restaurant, said they will continue doing curbside and take-out only for the foreseeable future.
“At this time we are deciding not to open the dining room and just continue with the curbside just to be extra cautious and to make sure that our customers and our employees are safe. So, I think we’re just going to give it a week or two and just see before we make that decision in a hurry to open up,” Merritt said.
Martin’s will only hold 16 tables spread out six feet apart so Merritt said she would rather continue to do curbside than run the risk of inviting people inside.
Merritt also said it would be a lot to manage to have to sanitize everything multiple times a day in such a small space.
Under the new order issued on Friday, businesses must also prohibit guests from serving themselves at drink stations, buffets or salad bars. The order also recommends restaurants to consider a reservations-only or call-ahead seating business model.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.