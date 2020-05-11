Suspect accused of beating, seriously injuring car burglary victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man with attempted murder after an incident Saturday that left a victim fighting for his life.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Jabril Sanders, 20, is charged with attempted murder and unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle.
The charges are related to an incident that took place in the 2900 block of Chestnut Street around 2 a.m. Coleman says the victim confronted a suspect breaking into his vehicle. The suspect assaulted the victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Court records show Sanders injured the victim by striking and stomping on him multiple times in the head and torso. The victim suffered a fractured jaw, skull fracture, rib fractures, and a brain bleed.
Coleman says as of Monday, the victim’s injuries are still considered life-threatening.
Coleman says surveillance video identified Sanders as the suspect. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
