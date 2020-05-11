Tallassee police officer arrested, charged with marijuana possession

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee police officer has been charged with marijuana possession.
According to Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins, the department began investigating Officer Raymond Clark on April 30, and on Friday he was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
“I would like to commend the officers involved in the investigation that do not tolerate criminal activity even when it pertains to another officer,” Higgins said.
Higgins refers to Clark as a former officer in his press release about the charges.
