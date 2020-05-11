‘Tutwiler’ the documentary to air Friday on PBS, streaming now online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A documentary film that focuses on pregnant inmates inside Alabama’s only women’s prison is set to air to the public.
“Tutwiler”, produced by Frontline and the Marshall Project, looks into pregnancy and motherhood behind bars and what happens to babies born behind bars.
The film is based on inmates inside Tutwiler prison, located in Wetumpka. It first debuted in 2019.
A preview for the documentary can be seen below:
You can watch the documentary Friday or stream it now online.
