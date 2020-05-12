ADOC self-reports three new COVID-19 cases among staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is self-reporting several new coronavirus cases. According to ADOC, three new employees have tested positive for the virus.
The new cases are from one employee each at Ventress Correctional Facility, Easterling Correctional Facility, and Montgomery Women’s Community Based Facility/Community Work Center.
These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.
The ADOC’s Office of Health Services immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff members at Ventress and Easterling who tested positive.
ADOC says the individual at Montgomery Women’s Facility who tested positive has been on leave for an extended period and had not reported to work while contagious. No staff members or inmates at Montgomery Women’s Facility potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19 through this individual.
These are the 20th, 21st and 22nd self-reported cases of COVID-19 among the ADOC’s employees and contracted staff, according to ADOC. 16 of these cases which remain active.
Six staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.