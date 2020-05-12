Cloverdale shopping center continues to deteriorate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the city’s oldest strip shopping centers is literally falling apart. A line of empty storefronts on East Fairview Avenue in Old Cloverdale is again making news because of continued deterioration.
WSFA 12 News first reported the problem in February when the city posted a notice on the buildings, giving the owner 60 days to make needed repairs. Back then, the issues were relatively minor, but the problem has gotten worse.
Montgomery Chief Property Maintenance Inspector Brandon Hodge says a portion of the roof has caved in, making the building unsafe.
"Unfortunately, here we are now closer to 90 days with no repairs made," Hodge told us in a telephone interview. "Since conditions have now worsened, we'll being exploring our options. Normally our process would involve some sort of court summons because it would be considered a civil infraction for violating building codes."
Newly posted signs declare the building condemned, but Hodge says the strip overall is still structurally sound and he doesn’t want to alarm nearby tenants.
“We’re talking about this piece of property, because people are passionate about it,” said Montgomery City Council Member Clay McInnis.
He calls the strip shopping center the heart of his district. It’s believed the initial development plans calling for a new restaurant and bar in the complex have fallen through, but McInnis says the city is willing to give the owner, Mike Watson, another chance before taking legal action.
“If there’s any way with this building to get progress going, I think the people of Cloverdale and myself would be very appreciative,” said Clay. “And I know it would bring us together, especially in this tough time.”
WSFA 12 News reached out to Watson by phone and email, but did not get a response in time for our deadline.
