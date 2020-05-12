Eldery woman dies, son charged with neglecting her

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces charges that he neglected his mother who died.
61-year-old James Walter Parrish is charged with manslaughter and elder abuse first degree. He is held without bond.
“The victim was covered in feces and we found evidence of drug use when we searched the home they shared,” said Dothan Police Captain Will Glover.
He also referred to investigative reports that indicate the woman had multiple infections. She passed away Sunday at a Dothan hospital.
Police did not identify her. She was 82.
