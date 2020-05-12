Greenville finds simple way to honor graduating seniors in pandemic

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - High school seniors across the country may feel as though the coronavirus pandemic has robbed them of the final joys of being with their classmates and attending graduation. One south Alabama community came up with an idea to deflect the virus’ impact to create a special kind of memory.
It started with an idea and later became “picture perfect” in downtown Greenville.
“Wow. That’s my face you know in downtown,” said 17-year-old Donovan Evins.
A grateful Donovan Evins could never imagine this in the midst of the pandemic. He is Greenville High School’s valedictorian.
“It was a rigorous four years,” he recalled.
Two businesses paved the way and made it happen once they heard the pitch from the chamber.
“Recognizing each of our seniors from Butler County because they are missing out on so much this year,” said Greenville Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Courtney Rudowski.
The majority of the posters that line Commerce Street are graduating seniors from Greenville High School. A few from nearby Fort Dale Academy are sprinkled among them.
“All things happen for a reason the way God intended,” Evins noted.
Evins will never forget the kind gesture. It’s taught him many lessons, some of the greatest lessons, he believes, he’ll never learn in the classroom.
“Not only us seniors but the community to adapt to a situation and make the most of something,” he said.
Graduating seniors are beginning to accept the fact the pandemic could very well turn out to be a great teacher; that is life is often filled with splinters of disappointments and setbacks, but comebacks are there for the taking with the right perspective, the very nugget of truth Joe Eiland hopes seniors like Evins will remember.
“It’s good for us. It forced us to grow. How precious time is. It caused us to slow down and really think," said the Butler County Public School Superintendent.
“I think I’ve humbled myself more,” said Evins.
The class of 2020 departs knowing the community created an avenue of togetherness, together in photos and memories.
Butler County school leaders tell WSFA 12 News a decision has been made on how to handle all high school graduation ceremonies this month but that decision has not been communicated yet to parents at this time.
We should also add similar posters are staked in the ground near McKenzie and Georgiana Schools.
