Health experts urge vigilance as restrictions are lifted

“What I was hoping for was that our flattening the curve would work, we’d set up the infrastructure and then hand off to the case contact tracing and testing. We haven’t done that. So what I’m worried about now isn’t a second surge, I’m worried about the continuation of the first one into the indefinite future," Saag added. "Maybe a nice analogy for what I’m sensing is going on in the community is that we’re in a hurricane and the first wall has gone through and now we’re in the eye of the storm and we have this sense of ‘well it’s over’, but there’s a back wall that’s about to hit us and that has more force and power than the first wall did. That’s what we have to brace ourselves for, because in my opinion, it’s coming for us right now and we have to be ready, and we have to be smart.”