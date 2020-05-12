Health experts urge vigilance as restrictions are lifted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warning from health experts: Don’t let down your guard as some restrictions are lifted.
Infectious disease doctors and researchers at UAB stress that data shows COVID-19 is still very much present and spreading and our state continues to experience an increase in cases.
UAB Infectious Disease specialist, Dr. Michael Saag, was a coronavirus patient. He's preaching the practice of social distancing, especially in rural areas where hospitals may struggle to handle a large number of new cases.
“A lot of these new infections are going to be in rural areas and rural hospitals are already under pressure. I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for them if 40, 60, 100 cases start walking in the door within a week, and that’s possible if we don’t get control of this and be smart,” said Saag.
Saag says he thinks we should keep the stay at home orders in place, and buy time.
“During that time, we start setting up the infrastructure to do all the things that can control the virus as we release the brakes,” Saag suggested. “That includes testing of everyone who’s been exposed to someone who’s infected, finding every new case, and their contacts, testing all those folks, getting involved with businesses, helping them return to work in a safe way.”
But Saag says it’s going to take some time.
"Just pulling off the brakes and letting the roller coaster go downhill without any control, we’re going to get into deep trouble quickly and I’m very worried about that.”
Doctors are emphasizing the importance of staying six feet away from others, wearing a mask, and staying home if you feel at all under the weather.
“Here’s what we should do: be patient, be resolute, we know what we can do to protect ourselves,” Dr. Saag said. " Wearing a mask anytime we’re outside, making sure that we wash our hands frequently and well, try not to be around others unless it really is essential, and especially protecting older folks. One of the hardest things of this epidemic is seeing parents and grandparents in facilities, even if they’re totally functional, but they’re at a home for seniors, we can’t visit. But we shouldn’t because we hear right now one of the hotspots around the country are nursing homes and senior facilities and they’re at the highest risk of dying.
Finally, Saag said we should be good citizens, be patriots.
“By following the rules, knowing what’s important, knowing about keeping our distance and protecting ourselves and our family, we’re therefore protecting our community against this accelerated progression of new cases and that’s essential for us and to the future.”
According to Saag, our behavior now will determine the future of this virus.
“We have to be very smart about this. The virus doesn’t care what our political stripes are, it doesn’t care whether we’re at a restaurant, or whether we’re at a social gathering. It just wants to infect people and most of us are susceptible.
Saag said to gain control of the virus we have to control our own behavior and what we do.
"That’s what we have control of. I fully understand and appreciate that people are suffering. This is not normal, far from it. Businesses are closed, people are going without jobs and sometimes even food is difficult to find for people who have lost their jobs. I get it. And I think that me, more than anyone, I would like to see us get back to normal but I also know that if we do this too quickly, and in a way that’s not constrained and that’s not smart, we’re going to be 10 to 100 times worse in a month or two than we are now”
Dr. Saag's concern isn't a 2nd wave of the virus, it's what's next for this first wave.
“What I was hoping for was that our flattening the curve would work, we’d set up the infrastructure and then hand off to the case contact tracing and testing. We haven’t done that. So what I’m worried about now isn’t a second surge, I’m worried about the continuation of the first one into the indefinite future," Saag added. "Maybe a nice analogy for what I’m sensing is going on in the community is that we’re in a hurricane and the first wall has gone through and now we’re in the eye of the storm and we have this sense of ‘well it’s over’, but there’s a back wall that’s about to hit us and that has more force and power than the first wall did. That’s what we have to brace ourselves for, because in my opinion, it’s coming for us right now and we have to be ready, and we have to be smart.”
UAB doctors and researchers say to avoid coronavirus and help keep businesses open, we all need to shop safely. That means wearing a mask, shop when it’s less crowded, staying six feet away from others, limiting the number of people in an aisle, sanitizing after touching items, only picking up what you intend to purchase and washing your hands when you get home.
According to the CDC, social distancing and limiting face-to-face contact is one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to this virus and slowing its spread locally and across the country and world.
