Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRAUD
Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say the COVID-19 outbreak has unleashed a wave of fraud. An arm of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, has opened more than 300 cases in recent weeks that include counterfeit products and medicines as well as fake tests for the virus. Authorities have also found cases of fraudsters attempting to sell nonexistent masks and other protective equipment to hospitals. One case involves a former investment manager in Georgia was already facing federal charges for an alleged Ponzi scheme that defrauded 1,000 investors around the country. Authorities say they expect to open more cases in the coming months.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Atlanta area park trails reopen amid coronavirus
ATLANTA (AP) — Trails at two Atlanta area national parks have reopened amid an ongoing loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Georgia. Visitors on Monday could access all trails and some parking areas at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and enter both parks for free. Officials planned to keep a close eye for any crowds or other violations of public health guidance. Visitor centers and restrooms remain closed. Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus caseload, meanwhile, climbed to nearly 34,000, with just under 1,450 deaths.
MAIL BALLOTS-GEORGIA
Group says wrong date on Georgia mail ballots sow confusion
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has postponed primary elections twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now a voting rights advocacy group says the fact that the old election date is on absentee ballots could be confusing to voters and wants the election pushed back again. More than a million mail ballots have been delivered to Georgia voters saying the upcoming election is May 19, when it’s actually June 9. In a court filing Monday, the Coalition for Good Governance and several voters argue that could cause confusion and disenfranchise voters. The secretary of state’s office says it put out a TV commercial statewide explaining the discrepancy.
GEORGIA CHASE-DEADLY SHOOTING
Atlanta-area DA, 3rd outside prosecutor, to take Arbery case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has appointed a black district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the case of a white father and son charged with killing a black man. Attorney General Chris Carr said Monday he has chosen Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes to head the prosecution in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Holmes is the third outside prosecutor assigned to the case. The case went more than two months without arrests until last week, when video of Arbery's shooting surfaced online. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged a white father and son with felony murder and aggravated assault.
GUN FOUND-CHILD KILLED
Police: Child fatally shot brother with gun found in woods
GRIFFIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a 5-year-old fatally shot his 12-year-old brother with a gun he found in the woods. A Griffin police statement says officers found the 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday. The boy died at a hospital. Special investigators spoke to the 5-year-old and determined that he found the gun and thought it was a toy. Officers had searched a nearby area earlier Saturday after suspects fled a traffic stop. They found a bag of suspected drugs, but no weapon. Now police are investigating who abandoned the gun, allowing innocent children to be harmed.
DEADLY HIT AND RUNS
Police: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run on highway
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a man seeking refuge from a hit-and-run crash was killed by another driver who lost control, struck him and left the scene. Sandy Springs police told news outlets 31-year-old Kiara Stinner is accused of fatally striking 23-year-old Orlando St. Louis II early Sunday morning on Georgia 400. Police say St. Louis was trying to get into a good Samaritan's vehicle after being involved in a hit-and-run when Stinner hit him with his minivan and then left the scene. Stinner is now facing several charges including vehicular homicide. He had not been arrested as of Monday morning.
AP-US-GEORGIA-SCHOOL-SUPERINTENDENT
In flip, Georgia system nixes ex-leader of New York schools
ATLANTA (AP) — One of Georgia’s largest school districts won’t be hiring the former leader of school systems in New York City and Miami after board members were faced with complaints about his past record. DeKalb County schools spokesman Chris Glazier says board members voted 4-3 Monday to reject a contract for Rudy Crew to lead the suburban Atlanta district. The board had voted in April to make Crew its sole finalist for the job. Board members did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening. Crew succeeded in improving student performance in New York and Florida, but was dogged by complaints about his leadership style and misspending.
PUBLIX ATTACK
Police: Georgia man shot after attacking Publix workers
ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of attacking grocery store workers and officers was shot by police and hospitalized. Cobb County police say they received a call Sunday morning that 22-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Moore was attacking employees at a Publix Super Market in Roswell as they came into work. Police say Moore then attacked more people in the parking lot as well as officers who arrived at the scene. A Georgia Bureau of Investigations spokeswoman says officers used a stun gun on Moore and shot him in the waist with gunfire when he refused to comply with police requests. He then ran into a wooded area.