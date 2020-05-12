Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi hair styling restarts with virus safety rules
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi barbershops, beauty salons and gyms are starting to reopen for the first time in weeks, with restrictions to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Reopening started Monday. Some shops were doing prep work to start styling customers later in the week. The state Health Department said Monday that Mississippi has more than 9,600 confirmed cases and more than 430 deaths from the coronavirus. Restaurants and many other businesses are starting to reopen. Gov. Tate Reeves' “safer at home” order remains in place until May 25. It says people should work from home if possible.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Barbers to snip again in Mississippi as virus rules loosen
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Mississippians will be able to take that inch of hair off beginning Monday thanks to a further rollback of coronavirus restrictions. Still, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the state even as some protest that Gov. Tate Reeves hasn’t done enough to loosen up. The Republican Reeves says hair salons, barbershops and gyms are among the businesses that can reopen Monday. The moves come as Mississippi officials on Sunday reported nine new deaths and 123 new cases. That pushed the total number of cases above 9,500 and the total number of deaths to 430.
BUDGET CUTS-VICKSBURG
Vicksburg considers options as virus wreaks havoc on budget
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Layoffs, pay cuts and a government reorganization are all on the table for a Mississippi city grappling with the financial impact of the coronavirus. News outlets report Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the city is projected to lose about $3 million this year due to the pandemic. The figure comes from lost gaming revenue, tax dollars from business closures and the postponement of the Miss Mississippi Pageant. The Vicksburg Post reports the mayor is expected to present a reorganization plan at a meeting with city aldermen on May 18. The city is also seeking financial aid from the state legislature. A decision on cuts wasn't expected to be made until June 15.
WATER BILL SHUTOFFS
Mississippi town to end grace period for unpaid water bills
OSYKA, Miss. (AP) — The grace period is expected to end this week for residents of a small town who are behind on their water bills. The Enterprise-Journal reports leaders in Osyka said shut-offs would resume Thursday for delinquent water accounts. The town clerk says revenue from water bills is down. And, the city recently had to use $5,000 of emergency funds to fix a broken water line. The Mississippi Public Service Commission had halted disconnections for 60 days on March 15. That decision had been made around the same time the governor declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SHOOTING-THREE WOUNDED
3 wounded in shooting in northeast Mississippi, 1 in custody
WOODLAND, Miss. (AP) — Three people have been shot and wounded at a house in northeast Mississippi. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott tells local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday The victims were taken to hospitals in West Point and Tupelo. At least two were seriously wounded. Scott says deputies have someone in custody, but didn’t release a name and said no charges had been filed. He promises a further update Monday. Online jail records for Clay County on Sunday showed no one in custody matching the description of the incident.
BC-MS-RUST COLLEGE-NEW PRESIDENT
Former Texas mayor named president at college in Mississippi
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A historically black college in northern Mississippi is naming the former mayor of San Antonio as its next president. Trustees of Rust College in Holly Springs on Friday announced Ivy Taylor as the 12th president of the 800-student school, which is affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Taylor will succeed David Beckley, who has been Rust’s president for 27 years. The Texan will be the first female president of Rust, chosen after an eight month search. Taylor served as mayor of San Antonio for three years and as a member of the San Antonio City Council for five years.