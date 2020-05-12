Long-term care residents make up about 43% of COVID-19 death toll in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of long-term care residents who’ve died due to COVID-19 has risen by 76 in the last week.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 183 reported deaths of long-term care residents due to coronavirus as of Tuesday. On May 4, ADPH reported 107 deaths.
According to ADPH data, 428 people have died from coronavirus in the state. Long-term care residents make up about 43 percent of the deaths.
On Monday, Alabama reached over 10,000 cases of coronavirus. ADPH data shows more than 131,000 people have been tested for the disease, and more than 1,200 have been hospitalized since March 13.
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer at home order to loosen restrictions on gatherings and business reopenings took effect.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.