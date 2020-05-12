‘Marching On Together’ panelists talk about adapting to new normal with hospitality industry

“Quit looking at it ‘when will we get back to normal,’” said Berkely Young, President and Owner of Young Strategies, Inc. “People ask me when will we get back to normal. And my answer is if we don’t get through the next few months, who cares what’s going to happen in 2021? We’ve got to take care of now. We’ve got to get some businesses working. We’ve got to start wading in the waters, getting some things back to a new normal and getting some business moving.”