McQuiston wins Willis Bradford Award at YMCA-FCA Christian Leadership banqet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a tradition in Autauga County for more than 30 years.
The YMCA-FCA Christian Leadership Awards Banquet went off without a hitch in Prattville on Tuesday.
No dinner this year due to the Coronavirus, but it was still success.
The event honors students from all seven Autauga County high schools for Christian leadership in athletics.
Every year one student is selected as the Willis Bradford Award winner and receives a $1,000 scholarship.
The 2020 Bradford Award winner is Prattville High School senior Will McQuiston.
“This is a really incredible opportunity. I know two of the past people, actually I know the past three people to receive this award. Two of them played football with me at Prattville, and the other I went on a mission trip to Guatemala with. She was from Billingsley I believe," said McQuinston. “To see the type of people they were and know that I’m being compared to them, I mean, that is truly phenomenal.”
McQuiston is heading to Harvard in the fall and is considering walking on to the football team.
He scored a 36 on his ACT.
Prattville High School's Madeline Lewis received the T.O. McDowell Christian Leadership Award.
The FCA Christian Leadership Awards winners from each school were:
- Keelan Jamal Bowers - East Memorial Christian Academy
- Emma Julia Wendland - Autauga Academy
- Dontrell Wilson - Autaugaville School
- Robert Glass III - Billingsley High School
- Ben Miers - Prattville Christian Academy
- Will McQuiston - Prattville High School
- Spencer Goss - Marbury High School
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.