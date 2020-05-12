Montgomery listed as ‘location to watch’ in unreleased White House report

Montgomery was mentioned in an unreleased White House report tracking coronavirus spikes across the country. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | May 12, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 3:42 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery was mentioned in an unreleased White House report tracking coronavirus spikes across the country.

The report, obtained by NBC News, lists Montgomery as a “location to watch,” meaning it’s a location with more than 10 percent week-to-week increase in COVID-19 cases. The undisclosed data from the May 7 White House pandemic task force report shows in Alabama there was a 34.7 percent change in the number of cases in a seven day period, compared to the previous seven days.

In Montgomery specifically, the data shows there was a 109.8 percent change in the number of cases in a seven day period, compared to the previous seven days.

According to Alabama Department of Public Health data, as of Tuesday afternoon Montgomery County has 659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 reported deaths; 4,292 tests have been conducted.

Gov. Kay Ivey lifted Alabama’s stay at home order on April 30, replacing it with a safer at home order. On May 11, most businesses were allowed to reopen as long as they meet certain guidelines.

