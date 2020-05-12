More retail stores reopening in Montgomery for shoppers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Retailers are slowly reopening after being forced to shut down for nearly a month due to the coronavirus.
The state of the Alabama allowed all retail stores to reopen more than a week ago. However, they are subject to a 50 percent occupancy rate limit in addition to social distancing and sanitation rules.
DSW, Mountain High Outfitters, Versona and Books-A-Million are among the stores in The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery that have reopened. Store hours are available on the EastChase website.
Dillard’s hasn’t announced an opening date for it’s EastChase location yet. However, according to the EastChase website, the anticipated opening date is May 19.
The Dillard’s Clearance Center at Eastdale Mall will reopen Wednesday, a Dillard’s spokesperson confirmed.
National retailers T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Belk, Kohl’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Hobby Lobby and Michael’s have also reopened their local locations.
Many stores have adjusted their hours so it’s best to call ahead or check online for updated store hours.
On Monday, salons, gyms, dine-in restaurants and bars were also allowed to reopen in Alabama. To find a list of more open businesses, visit our shop local page.
