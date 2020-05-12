15 more residents at state veterans home die from COVID-19

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-three residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home have died from COVID-19, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed.
In all, 91 residents have tested positive and 41 are still battling the respiratory virus, according to Bob Horton, assistant commissioner for outreach and engagement with the department.
Horton said all of the residents at the facility in Alexander City were tested in April, which identified residents who were asymptomatic.
Forty-four employees at the veterans home have tested positive. Horton said 12 of the employees have recovered and returned to work.
In March, ADVA began restricting visitations at the four state veterans homes to combat the virus.
On April 23, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed eight residents had died from the virus.
Members of a specialized unit of the Alabama National Guard were previously deployed to the home to disinfect residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas, and administrative offices.
ADVA says residents who test positive for the virus are moved to isolation areas inside the home for further care and treatment. Employees who exhibit symptoms of the virus are prohibited entry into the facility.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.