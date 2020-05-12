90s are on their way, and they are going absolutely nowhere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today marks the beginning of the end for our days in the 70s -- for most of us at least. Some locations will likely stay below 80° today, but the official forecast for Montgomery calls for a high temperature of 82°.
It’ll again be mostly sunny with little in the way of wind to contend with.
The humidity will remain very comfortable, but if you’re spending time outdoors keep in mind that the tree and especially the grass pollen counts are medium to high. You may find yourself sneezing every day for the foreseeable future with no significant chance of rain in sight to wash away the pollen.
If you were hoping the forecast changed and the 90s are no longer expected, we’ve got some bad news. They are still on the way and likely won’t be going anywhere for the next 10 days, if not longer.
Temps will surge into the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday with lower to even middle 90s by the weekend and beyond. Fortunately the humidity won’t be overly high or oppressive until the beginning of next week.
Even then, it’s not expected to be ridiculously high, but you’ll definitely notice it.
With a dominant Southeast ridge (area of high pressure) anchored just to our east during this impending heatwave, no one day will have a rain chance of more than 20%.
That could change heading into the middle of next week, but as of now it doesn’t look good for rain and storm chances through at least the 19th. Time to water those gardens and lawns!
