Supporting health care workers during National Hospital Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is National Hospital Week - a time to recognize the contributions health care workers make to our community.
More than ever we realize how important hospitals are to our community.
This year, National Hospital Week falls in the middle of a pandemic.
Hospitals are seeing an increase in demand for medical care. Considering that, Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson says hospitals are doing remarkably well.
“If you look at our ventilator capacity, today, we have over 900 available ventilators. We’re still showing about 50 percent capacity in beds, about 30 percent capacity in ICUs,” said Williamson. "We’re steady, staying relatively stable, and have now for the last several weeks, so in terms of long-term capacity I’m feeling pretty good.
If you want to show your support for Alabama hospitals and the men and women who keep them running, the Alabama Hospital Association Website has ways you can send a message of your own or a financial contribution to our health care workers.
