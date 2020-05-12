Woman, 1-year-old child found in Alabama after reported kidnapping from Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a woman and a young child were located across the country after reportedly being kidnapped from Northeast Ohio.
According to Cleveland police, the 21-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were reportedly kidnapped from East 106th Street near Harvard Avenue on Monday at approximately 6 p.m.
The two were later found in Alabama, investigators say.
Cleveland police have not yet provided additional details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the reported kidnapping.
This story will be updated as more information is provided.
