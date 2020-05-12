WSFA 12 News recognized with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News has been recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
The honor came in the Breaking News Coverage category for coverage of the devastating Lee County tornadoes in March 2019.
The Radio Television Digital News Association honors outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards are among the most prestigious in news.
WSFA 12 News competes with stations in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. We will now be considered for a National Murrow Award.
“We have earned significant recognition for our efforts that day from many organizations, but earning a Murrow Award is certainly very special. I cannot thank this news team enough for all we do every day. Earning this honor signifies the work we do here daily,” said News Director Scott Duff.
On March 3, 2019 two devastating, large tornadoes ripped through Lee County. The EF-4 and EF-3 tornadoes killed 23 people, injured nearly 100, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.
Our coverage lasted more than six continuous hours that day.
In the days after the storm, WSFA 12 News viewers donated nearly $130,000 to the American Red Cross to help the community recover.
